Cardi B Stuns Onlookers By Bringing Live Crow to Schiaparelli Show During Paris Fashion Week, PIC

Cardi B turned heads at Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday, July 7. The rapper made a dramatic entrance at Petit Palais as part of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a striking fringed gown and posing with a live crow perched on her arm.

Dramatic gown and statement look

Cardi’s outfit featured a black dress with a massive beaded neckpiece that wrapped around her shoulders, showcasing her cleavage. She finished the look with long opera gloves and large statement earrings, as reported by the Daily Mail. The WAP hitmaker posed confidently before taking her place in the front row at the show.

Singer Dua Lipa also caught attention at the Schiaparelli show. She wore a white embellished gown with a bold keyhole cut-out and strong shoulder pads. The dress featured a thigh-high slit that highlighted Dua’s toned legs.

Here’s what fans are talking about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split

While Cardi B wowed at the fashion show, fans continue to speculate about her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The pair went Instagram official on June 1, but Cardi has now removed photos of them together. Diggs also deleted a recent photo with Cardi from his profile, but an older post still shows them together.

Despite removing photos, Cardi and Diggs still follow each other on Instagram. Some fans believe Cardi might have archived the photos to focus on her upcoming album Am I the Drama?, which drops on September 19.

Cardi and Stefon enjoyed a romantic trip to France in June, where they stayed at Château de Farcheville. Cardi posted videos on June 24, telling fans, “Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle.”

They were first linked on Valentine’s Day in Miami and later seen together at a Knicks game and the Met Gala afterparty in May. Cardi also shared videos of her and Diggs getting cozy on a yacht and at a hot tub party during Memorial Day weekend.

Past relationship with Offset

Before Diggs, Cardi was married to rapper Offset for nearly seven years. The couple secretly married in 2017 and share three children. Cardi first filed for divorce in 2020 due to cheating rumors, but reconciled. She filed again in July 2024 and started dating Diggs soon after.

Cardi has not addressed why she deleted the photos, but recently posted a video in a bathrobe, saying she was “sooo tired.” As fans wait for her new album, many wonder if her relationship with Diggs is really over or just on pause.

