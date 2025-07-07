Fact Check: Will Dhruv Vikram reprise Lakshya starrer Rs 47.2 crore-grossing Hindi actioner Kill? Find out

Hindi action thriller Kill, released in 2023, received wide acclaim for more than one reason among audiences. In fact, the movie went on to establish a strong foothold at the box office, while the lead actor, Lakshya, received much appreciation for his performance.

Recently, reports were rife that this film was going to be remade in Tamil, with Dhruv Vikram reprising the lead role. And now, the director has issued a clarification on the matter.

Advertisement

Is Dhruv Vikram doing the Tamil remake of Kill starring Lakshya?

In a recent interaction with The New Indian Express, filmmaker Ramesh Varma, who was rumored to be taking on this remake project, opened up about the truth of the matter.

While he confirmed working on a project with Dhruv Vikram, he emphasized that it was not a remake of Kill but rather a different romantic movie.

In his words, “While I am not doing Kill with Dhruv, we will start working on another story next year. It will be a love story."

Who is the lead star for Kill’s Tamil remake?

Having said this, the filmmaker then clarified if a remake of Kill was in the pipeline and which actor would be taking up the project.

In response, Ramesh mentioned that, indeed, the remake of Kill was on the cards. However, in place of Dhruv Vikram, the makers are in talks to have Bellamkonda Sreenivas as the lead actor for it.

Advertisement

He explained, “We are in talks with Bellamkonda Sreenivas to star as the lead in Kill's remake. I would like to continue my collaboration with him after Rakshasudu. If things go to plan, we would get the film on floors next month.”

More about Kill

Coming back to the OG Hindi film, it starred Lakshya in the lead, along with Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya and more in key roles.

It was written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain.

ALSO READ: 8 Vasantalu OTT Release: When and where to watch Ananthika Sanilkumar’s Telugu romantic drama online