Scarlett Johansson Beats Samuel L Jackson and Robert Downey Jr to Become Highest-Grossing Lead Actor, Here’s How

Scarlett Johansson has bagged another hit film in her kitty! With a whopping USD 318.3 million for Jurassic World: Rebirth’s debut week at the cinemas, one more star has been added to her sparkling filmography. According to the latest report from Daily Mail UK, this has prompted the actress to the top of the highest-grossing list, surpassing her peers, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

Recording over 300 million globally for the dinosaur film, the 4th of July weekend saw an impressive USD 147.3 million domestically.

Scarlett Johansson earns millions for Jurassic World: Rebirth’s debut weekend at the Box Office

With her role as Zora, the actress has now pocketed a massive USD 14.61 billion with just her lead ensemble roles. The greatest contribution to this, according to The Numbers, has been her participation in Avengers: Endgame, followed by other MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War, which make up the top 5 on her list. Each of these films comes up to over a billion USD in earnings. Impressively, the actress has managed to do so with just 18 lead roles.

Scarlett Johansson has overtaken Samuel L. Jackson’s USD 14.60 billion record, while the two share similar accounts of Marvel films in their career. The older actor has starred in approximately 53 movies to reach this milestone, with Incredibles 2 and Spider-Man: Far From Home among his top 5.

Robert Downey Jr. has been kicked down to the third spot with his own USD 14.3 billion, with Iron Man 3 being an addition to his most viewed list at the 5th spot, where he played the titular role, taking 30 films to achieve the record.

Interestingly, the top 10 actors in the highest-grossing lead actor rankings are almost entirely a part of MCU films. Check out:

Scarlett Johansson: USD 14.61 billion Samuel L. Jackson: USD 14.60 billion Robert Downey, Jr.: USD 14.31 billion Zoe Saldana: USD 14.23 billion Chris Pratt: USD 14.12 billion Tom Cruise: USD 12.64 billion Chris Hemsworth: USD 12.18 billion Vin Diesel USD: 11.99 billion Dwayne Johnson: USD 11.44 billion Chris Evans: USD 11.42 billion

