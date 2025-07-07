Coolie Spoiler: Is it Rajinikanth VS Nagarjuna Akkineni in Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie? Find out details about Aamir Khan's role

Disclaimer: Please note, this copy contains spoilers

All eyes are on Coolie, for it is the next big Tamil release for 2025. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial promises endless entertainment and action at its core, starring some of the biggest names in the South film industry. Recently, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up about his experience of playing the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna Akkineni spills tea on his scenes with Rajinikanth

In a recent interview, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up about his next big release Coolie, where he is sharing screen space with actors like Rajinikanth, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and more.

Talking about his scenes with Thalaiva, he said, “This was a fun experience because of how different it is from what I've done so far. Being the main antagonist, I had many scenes with Rajinikanth sir... It's him against me..”

Does Nagarjuna have any scenes with Aamir Khan?

The Kuberaa actor was further asked if he has any specific scenes with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the movie. For the uninitiated, the latter is also a part of the movie and makes a special cameo appearance in it.

Spilling the tea, he said, "Aamir Khan and I don't have scenes together. We have two different chapters in the film.. But I saw his work afterwards.. his performance is brilliant. You'll see a new Aamir and be shocked…"

Advertisement

When Nagarjuna revealed he made Lokesh come back and read script 6-7 times

Previously, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nagarjuna opened up about his first meeting with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who was unsure if the actor would agree to play an antagonist.

However, things changed the minute the filmmaker narrated the script, and halfway through, Nagarjuna was completely hooked on it.

He added, "He then told me it’s okay if I don’t like the script, we could have a cup of tea, talk, and he would leave as is. Then Lokesh narrated the script, and halfway through, I was hooked. I made him come back 6-7 times to listen to it."

For the unversed, Coolie releases in theaters on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan or Nidhhi Agerwal? Who will romance Venkatesh Daggubati in his next film with Trivikram Srinivas