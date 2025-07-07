8 South films to watch in theaters this week: Freedom to Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama

South Indian films are gearing up for release in theaters, offering a variety of movies to choose from. If you’re still unsure about what to watch, here’s a list of films that you should check out.

8 South Indian movies to watch in theaters this week

Title Director Release Date Advertisement Freedom Sathyasiva July 10, 2025 Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama Ram Godhala July 11, 2025 Soothravakyam Eugien Jos Chirammel July 11, 2025 Oho Enthan Baby Krishnakumar Ramakumar July 11, 2025 Desingu Raja 2 Ezhil S July 11, 2025 Paramapadha Sopanam Naga Shiva July 11, 2025 Doora Theera Yaana Mansore July 11, 2025 Maayakoothu AR Raghavendra July 11, 2025

1. Freedom (Tamil)

Cast: Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose, Sudev Nair, Malavika Avinash, Bose Venkat

Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose, Sudev Nair, Malavika Avinash, Bose Venkat Director: Sathyasiva

Sathyasiva Release Date: July 10, 2025

Freedom is a historical action thriller starring Sasikumar in the lead role. The movie features the story of a group of refugees who are wrongfully accused of a high-profile assassination case.

Despite being proven innocent, the people are imprisoned in the Vellore Fort for years. After enduring for years, 43 prisoners decide to escape, with some being recaptured and others escaping to foreign lands. How they manage to acquire freedom is the main narrative of the film.

2. Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama (Telugu)

Cast: Suhas, Malavika Manoj, Anita Hassanandani, Ali Basha, Ravindra Vijay, Babloo Prithviraj

Suhas, Malavika Manoj, Anita Hassanandani, Ali Basha, Ravindra Vijay, Babloo Prithviraj Director: Ram Godhala

Ram Godhala Release Date: July 11, 2025

Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama is a romantic drama starring Suhas in the lead role. The movie features the story of Ram, a young man who dreams of settling abroad. However, his life takes a turn when Sathyabhama enters his life.

With her unpredictable nature, the girl brings Ram to the world of cinema. Once aspiring to be a storyteller, the rest of the film focuses on how the man rediscovers his passion for films. Why did he leave his dream and how the entire journey heals him is the central focus of the movie.

3. Soothravakyam (Malayalam)

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth Kandragula, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Divya Nair

Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth Kandragula, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, Divya Nair Director: Eugien Jos Chirammel

Eugien Jos Chirammel Release Date: July 11, 2025

Soothravakyam features the story of Christo Xavier, a police officer who transforms the lives of Class 11 students. In the process, the man changes his station into a community center while also investigating a case of a missing man.

4. Oho Enthan Baby (Tamil)

Cast: Rudra, Mithila Palkar, Mysskin, Karunakaran, Nirmal Pillai, Vishnu Vishal

Rudra, Mithila Palkar, Mysskin, Karunakaran, Nirmal Pillai, Vishnu Vishal Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Release Date: July 11, 2025

Oho Enthan Baby is an upcoming Tamil-language movie featuring Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra in his debut. The movie narrates the tale of Ashwin, an aspiring filmmaker who believes he has found his perfect love.

However, his emotional blindness drives his partner away, with Ashwin using it to craft a story as he feels heartbroken. With his story left incomplete, the man must choose whether to find his lost love or deal with it on his own.

5. Desingu Raja 2 (Tamil)

Cast: Vemal, Jana Nathan, Pujita Ponnada, Harshitha Bandlamuri, Pugazh, Sneha Gupta

Vemal, Jana Nathan, Pujita Ponnada, Harshitha Bandlamuri, Pugazh, Sneha Gupta Director: Ezhil S

Ezhil S Release Date: July 11, 2025

Desingu Raja 2 features the story of 3 friends who graduated from an agricultural college together but led to different jobs over the years. However, when one of them becomes a top police officer, another transforms into an inspector, and the third one a notorious goon.

How all three of their lives cross with each other and the hilarious moments that emerge from it narrate the rest of the story. The movie is expected to be a standalone sequel to Vemal’s Desingu Raja (2013).

6. Paramapadha Sopanam (Telugu)

Cast: Ambati Arjun, Jenifer Emmanuel, Namrita Malla, Pilla Prasad, Amit Tiwari

Ambati Arjun, Jenifer Emmanuel, Namrita Malla, Pilla Prasad, Amit Tiwari Director: Naga Shiva

Naga Shiva Release Date: July 11, 2025

Paramapadha Sopanam features the story set in the village of Palakadali, where the Sarpanch, VRO, and medical officer succumbed to their deaths in mysterious manners.

In a perplexing moment, the first two victims had 30 different fingerprints while the last case had only one. In this twisted situation, the police intensify their search, which leads them to uncover hidden details.

7. Doora Theera Yaana (Kannada)

Cast: Vijay Krishna, Priyanka Kumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Sharath Lohitashwa, Arun Sagar, Sudha Belawadi

Vijay Krishna, Priyanka Kumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Sharath Lohitashwa, Arun Sagar, Sudha Belawadi Director: Mansore

Mansore Release Date: July 11, 2025

Doora Theera Yaana is a Kannada language musical romantic drama featuring the story of Akash and Bhoomi. Both being musicians and techies, they have been in a relationship for 5 years.

However, as they inch closer to marriage, they question their union, only to find clarity with a soul-searching journey.

8. Maayakoothu (Tamil)

Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan

Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, Rekha Kumanan Director: AR Raghavendra

AR Raghavendra Release Date: July 11, 2025

Maayakoothu is an upcoming Tamil-language fantasy adventure drama. The film features the story of a writer whose creation takes us through a mystical journey of an unknown world.

