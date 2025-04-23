Box Office: Celebrating John Cena 48th birthday by revisiting his top 5 highest-grossing films

As John Cena celebrates his 48th birthday today, we thought it’s the perfect time to look back at his most successful box office outings. The wrestling superstar turned actor has steadily built an impressive filmography, showcasing his acting chops in titles ranging from high-octane action flicks to family-friendly animations, and even an iconic cameo in a billion-dollar phenomenon. Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing films of his career so far.

John Cena’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films at the Global Box Office



Barbie (2023) — USD 1.445 billion

In Greta Gerwig’s 2023 summer juggernaut Barbie, Cena made a splash, literally, as Mermaid Ken. Though his screen time was fleeting, his cameo was a delightful surprise for viewers that added a layer of humor to the film. With a global gross of USD 1.445 billion, Barbie became the highest-grossing film directed by a solo female director.

F9: The Fast Saga (2021) — USD 726.2 million

Cena accelerated his blockbuster credentials with his debut in the Fast & Furious franchise, playing Jakob Toretto, Dom’s estranged brother. The ninth entry in the series delivered over-the-top action and sibling rivalry drama, pulling in over USD 726 million worldwide.

Fast X (2023) — USD 704.9 million

Returning to the franchise, Cena’s Jakob evolved from villain to protector in Fast X. Despite mixed reviews, the film roared past the USD 700 million mark globally. With its grand-scale production featuring a sprawling ensemble cast, Fast X cemented Cena’s place in one of Hollywood’s most profitable franchises.

Bumblebee (2018) — USD 468 million

In this Transformers prequel set in the ’80s, Cena played Agent Burns, tasked with tracking down the titular Autobot. The film received critical praise for its heartfelt story and nostalgic charm. It earned USD 127 million domestically and USD 340 million overseas, proving Cena could shine outside his usual tough-guy roles.

Ferdinand (2017) — USD 296 million

Showcasing his softer side, Cena voiced the titular bull in Ferdinand, a gentle giant who prefers peace over the chaos of the arena. While its domestic performance was humble, international audiences embraced the animated tale, lifting it to a USD 296 million worldwide total.

From cameos to leading roles, Cena’s versatility continues to drive his globe-trotting screen success. As he enters another year in his life, and simultaneously in Hollywood, fans can expect more unexpected and entertaining turns from the multihyphenate.

