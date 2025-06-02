HOPE ON THE STAGE Final online streaming: When, where and how to watch BTS’ J-Hope’s last day of concert live

It’s been months of high energy, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable stages. BTS' J-Hope is officially nearing the end of his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which kicked off in February 2025. The journey has taken him across continents, and now it's all building up to the final stop in Japan.

The last leg began in Osaka on May 31, marking Day 1 of the finale. Fans across different countries got to experience the show live in select theaters, including audiences in India, who also had access to both live and encore versions on the big screen. It was loud, emotional, and full of that signature Hobi energy. Next up, Day 2, the final concert, will be streamed online, bringing this iconic tour to a close in front of a global digital audience.

Here’s what you need to know:

HOPE ON THE STAGE Day 2 of the finale will be live-streamed online, giving fans everywhere a chance to be part of BTS' J-Hope’s last stage of the tour.

Live streaming schedule: June 13 and June 14, 2025

Starts at 7:00 PM KST (Korean Standard Time)

PS: Keep in mind that this is a real-time broadcast, so the exact start and end times might shift slightly depending on what’s happening on-site.

Miss the live show? There’s a replay.

Delayed single-view streaming: June 21 and June 22, 2025

Starts at 11:00 AM KST

This version is a replay of the live concert, streamed once.

Want to tune in? Here’s how to get tickets:

You can grab your pass through the Weverse app. All ticket info and steps are available directly on the platform.

Ticket sales for the 2-day pass: Open from 2:00 PM, Monday, June 2

Close at 8:29 PM, Friday, June 13 (KST)

Refund policy:

You can cancel and get a refund up to one hour before the live stream begins.

A quick look back at the tour:

HOPE ON THE STAGE is BTS' J-Hope’s first solo world tour, a milestone moment that came after he completed his military service in late 2024. The tour began in Seoul on February 28, 2025, and wrapped up on June 1 in Osaka, after 31 incredible performances across the globe.

Cities on the list included Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, among others. Every stage brought something new, but the energy? That stayed the same — pure fire.

From debuting new music to reconnecting with fans, this tour has been a celebration of everything BTS' J-Hope stands for — hope, energy, and unmatched passion.

So whether you're catching the final show live or watching the replay, this is one you don't want to miss.

