Boyfriend on Demand: Seo Kang Joon and Lee Soo Hyuk reported to make cameos in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk starrer

Seo Kang Joon and Lee Soo Hyuk might make special cameo appearances in the fantasy rom-com drama Boyfriend on Demand. They might appear for a brief scene in the upcoming Netflix series, featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk in lead roles, as reported by South Korean media outlet News1 on March 6. This unique drama blurs the lines between reel and real, through the relationship of a webtoon producer and her virtual boyfriend.

Cameo appearances by high-profile actors like Lee Soo Hyuk and Seo Kang Joon could create a huge buzz online, but their agencies have yet to confirm the reports. Seo Kang Joon is currently appearing in the ongoing TVING drama Undercover High School. The action comedy series marks his return to the acting scene after a three-year hiatus. In it, he stars as the lead, Jung Hae Sung, an efficient NIS agent. The narrative follows his secret mission in the guise of a high school student, to find gold bars worth 800 million dollars that are hidden somewhere in the school premises.

Lee Soo Hyuk was last seen in BIGBANG G-Dragon's hosted variety show, Good Day, where he appeared as guest alongside fellow 88-liner celebrities– Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In, Im Siwan, and Hwang Kwang Hee. In the show they had candid conversations and did several activities in an attempt to inspire G-Dragon for the creation of the song of the year. Lee Soo Hyuk's last acting role was that of prince Go Bal Gi in the 2024 historical drama Queen Woo. His and Seo Kang Joon's guest appearances in an entirely different genre project– Boyfriend on Demand, sounds exciting.

In the 10-episode series, slated to release next year, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will feature as Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon PD, who looks of a second shot at love in the world of virtual reality, as she her fails to date in real life, owing to her tight schedule. She comes across an AI-generated boyfriend in 'Monthly Boyfriend' device that she gets hold of by chance. Seo In Guk stars as Park Gyeong Nam, Seo Mi Rae's co-worker, whom she dislikes due to her competitiveness and also because of his personality.