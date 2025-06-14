S Line: Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin, Lee Da Hee's Cannes-awarded series confirms July premiere and OTT platform

S Line is a South Korean miniseries exploring tabooed concepts of sexual shame and the dangers of unrestrained technological developments. Starring Lee Soo Hyuk, Arin and Lee Da Hee as leads, this drama has already been acclaimed at the 2025 Cannes International Series Festival. Amid the growing anticipation for its release, the production team announced its OTT premiere details, as reported by K-media outlet Dispatch on May 13.

S Line– Plot and Character Details

S Line is a fantasy, mystery thriller drama, based on a webtoon of the same name by artist Kkomabi. The story is about visible red lines connecting people who have had sexual relationships. These lines can only be seen by those wearing special glasses, and their emergence plunges Korea into a crisis as privacy gets breached and societal boundaries get blurred.

OH MY GIRL's Choi Ye Won, better known by her stage name Arin, plays the role of Hyun Heup in the series. The character is a young woman, who can see the red lines since birth. She teams up with detective Han Ji Hyuk, played by Lee Soo Hyuk, to investigate the origins of the glasses and the chaos they are causing.

Besides her, there is another character, who shares the same special ability of witnessing the red lines. She is Gyu Jin, a quirky school teacher, played by Lee Da Hee. Gyu Jin will come across Hyun Heup after she gets transferred to the school Gyu Jin teaches in.

S Line– OTT release schedule and platform

S Line confirmed Wavve as its official streaming platform and locked in July 2025 premiere. The 50-minute-long 6 episodes of the mini series might be released in a weekly format or all at once.

S Line gets awarded at Cannes International Series Festival

The drama not only received a major launch at the 8th Cannes International Series Festival, but was also recognized for its artistic quality. It won the Best Music award in the feature-length competition section last April. The creator of the original webtoon version of S Line, Kkomabi, is acclaimed for their works in A Killer Paradox and Pending Case. The series version is directed and penned down by Ahn Jio Young.

