Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku’s Nine Puzzles becomes 2nd most-watched K-drama debut for Disney+ after Moving, check finale date

Following the unprecedented global success of Moving, another Korean original is taking center stage on Disney+. The gripping psychological drama Nine Puzzles has become the platform’s second most-watched Korean series in its debut week based on cumulative viewing hours.

The series, starring Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku, is trailing just behind Moving. Disney+ officially confirmed the news on June 2, sparking renewed excitement among drama enthusiasts worldwide.

What’s the plot of Nine Puzzles?

Nine Puzzles isn’t your average whodunit. The series follows the life of Ena, played by Kim Da Mi. As a teenager, she was the lone witness in a brutal murder case that remained unsolved for over a decade. She is a now-renowned criminal profiler whose career is rooted in deep personal trauma.

Despite being cleared, suspicions lingered, especially from Detective Han Saem, portrayed by Son Suk Ku. He has long believed Ena knows more than she’s letting on. Years later, a new chain of murders begins to mirror the original case. It drags both Ena and Han Saem back into a labyrinth of secrets, deception, and unresolved guilt.

As the investigation progresses, the fragile line between hunter and hunted begins to blur. Is Ena truly the key to solving the mystery or is she still hiding something?

A drama that makes you think

What makes Nine Puzzles stand out isn’t just its premise, but its execution. The series weaves together memory, psychological trauma, and emotional manipulation. It creates a constantly shifting web of trust and doubt. Rather than relying solely on suspense or action, the show excels in building tension through subtle foreshadowing and sharp character development.

Kim Da Mi delivers a layered performance as Ena, whose cool composure hides a turbulent inner world. Son Suk Ku’s portrayal of Han Saem brings intensity and vulnerability in equal measure.

Anticipation skyrockets ahead of finale

Nine Puzzles has maintained a slow burn over the weeks. However, with the final two episodes (10 and 11) set to drop simultaneously on June 4, the stakes are higher than ever. The plot has been inching toward a revelation that could completely upend everything viewers thought they knew. Fan theories are exploding online.

With its bold narrative style and rich character studies, Nine Puzzles has proven that Korean thrillers continue to raise the bar in storytelling. Its climb to the second-highest debut in Disney+ Korea originals is a proof of its magnetic pull and widespread intrigue.

Whether you're a fan of crime thrillers, psychological dramas, or just love smart writing, Nine Puzzles promises a finale that will leave audiences speechless. It may even have viewers rewatching the entire series to catch the subtle clues they missed the first time.

