Nine Puzzles Teaser: Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku dive into chilling murder mysteries triggered by strange clues; watch

The shadows of the past have resurfaced. On April 22, 2025, Disney+ revealed the teaser for its upcoming mystery thriller series Nine Puzzles. This chilling series promises a tense, layered story built around literal and emotional puzzle pieces that lead to buried truths. The series' key characters are Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku.

Nine Puzzles centres around Yoon Yi Na (played by Kim Da Mi), a high school student who is still haunted by an unsolved murder from a decade earlier. As a schoolgoer, Ina was the lone witness to her uncle's killing, where the only clue left behind was a cryptic puzzle piece. Now, ten years later, a string of new murders begins — and once again, puzzle pieces turn up at the scenes.

The teaser shows a dark, rainy world, with a spooky piano sound mixing with the sound of heavy rain. The scenes jump back and forth between the past and the present, showing a mystery that won’t go away. Detective Han Sam (Son Suk Ku) has spent years thinking Yon Yi Na is guilty. Now that the murders have started again, he’s even more sure. “I still believe Yon Yi Na is a suspect,” he says. At the same time, Yon Yi Na, confused and scared by her missing memories, quietly asks herself, “Am I the one who did this?”

The teaser builds a chilling atmosphere, weaving secrets, forgotten memories, and lies into a mystery. The line “Lost memories. Mysterious puzzles. Restarted murders” hints that these nine pieces hold the key to one final, shocking answer.

The Thriller series is helmed by director Yoon Jong Bin, known for gritty, immersive works like Suriname, The Drug King, and The Outlaws. This series brings a fresh, psychological edge to the mystery thriller genre. With the captivating pairing of Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku, Nine Puzzle teases a cat-and-mouse tension, where neither character nor viewer can trust what they know.

Nine Puzzles follows a mystery puzzle piece that slowly comes together to reveal one big, shocking truth. The series will release in parts — the first 6 episodes on May 21, 3 more on May 28, and the last 2 on June 4, making 11 thrilling episodes in total.

