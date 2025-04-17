Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku’s intense thriller Nine Puzzles locks in May 21 as premiere date with catchy poster release

The wait is almost over! The highly anticipated psychological thriller Nine Puzzles has officially confirmed its premiere date, stirring excitement among drama fans. The series is set to launch on May 21, and alongside the announcement, a visually arresting black-and-white poster was unveiled, offering a chilling glimpse into the dark, tangled mystery that awaits.

Nine Puzzles promises to be a masterclass in suspense, trauma, and the search for truth. Starring Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku, two of the most compelling actors of their generation, the drama traces a decade-old murder case that binds profiler Yoon Yi Na and detective Kim Han Saem in a web of suspicion and unresolved emotions.

At the center of Nine Puzzles is Yoon Yi Na, portrayed by Kim Da Mi, a highly skilled criminal profiler who has built a career on her almost uncanny ability to read crime scenes and uncover hidden motives. However, behind her professional success lies a personal tragedy: ten years ago, Yi Na’s world was shattered when her beloved uncle, a man who raised her with unwavering love, was brutally murdered.

Yi Na was the only witness to the crime, but rather than being shielded and comforted, she found herself under the harsh gaze of suspicion. Chief among her accusers was Kim Han Saem, then the lead detective on the case. Convinced that Yi Na was hiding something, or perhaps everything, Han Saem’s doubt left a scar that neither time nor distance could fully heal.

Fast forward ten years, and fate cruelly intervenes. Yi Na, now a respected profiler within the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Criminal Analysis Team, is assigned to a new serial murder case that eerily echoes her past. A key clue, a single, enigmatic puzzle piece, rekindles not only chilling memories but also the unfinished business between her and Han Saem.

Son Suk Ku takes on the complex role of Han Saem, a detective driven by his own need for justice. As the two are reluctantly forced to work side by side, the air is thick with tension, mistrust, and a painful history neither can escape. But the deeper they delve into the investigation, the more they realize that the murder from Yi Na’s past may have never truly been solved and that the danger they now face is more personal, and more deadly, than either could have imagined.

