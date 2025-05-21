Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku's Nine Puzzles OTT Release: Date, when and where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Nine Puzzles is not your typical crime drama. It’s moody, stylish, and full of moments that’ll make you pause, rewind, and say, “Wait, what just happened?”

With Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku delivering the kind of tension that crackles on screen and a storyline that peels back layers like a true-crime podcast from your nightmares, Nine Puzzles is the kind of series you don't want to miss.

So if you’re into gripping mysteries, unresolved trauma, messy pasts, and slow-burn suspense, you’ve just found your next binge.

Plot Summary (No Spoilers)

Ten years ago, a high schooler discovered her uncle’s gruesome murder, an incident that left her with partial memory loss. The investigating detective Han is hell-bent that Yun I Na can't be just the witness.

Now, a profiler in her own right, Yun I Na is pulled back into the past when new murders emerge—along with the same strange puzzle pieces found at the original crime scene.

As she’s forced to team up with Han again, this time as part of his investigation unit. Is Yun I Na the key to solving the puzzle? Or is she still a piece that doesn’t fit?

Release Time of Nine Puzzles

Korea: 4 PM KST

Total Episodes: 11

Episode Schedule Of Nine Puzzles

Episodes 1–6: May 21

Episodes 7–9: May 28

Episodes 10–11: June 4

Know The Character

Kim Da Mi as Yu I Na—a profiler with a haunting past

Son Suk Ku as Han Saem—a detective who never stopped doubting

Kim Sung Kyun as Yang Jeong Ho—head of Violent Crimes Team 2

Hyun Bong Sik as Choi San—the youngest team member

Why You Should Watch Nine Puzzles?

- High-stakes psychological mind games

- Unresolved trauma and uneasy partnerships

- Direction by Yoon Jong-bin, known for intense thrillers

- Complex characters brought to life by Kim Da Mi & Son Suk Ku’s razor-sharp chemistry

- A tightly written story packed with suspense, secrets, and shocking twists

