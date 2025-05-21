Nine Puzzles Fan Review: Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku's thriller named among best of 2025 by 'hooked' viewers

What happens when two powerhouse actors like Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku come together for a thriller? One thing’s certain — something big, intense, and unforgettable. Viewers seem to have deeply missed Kim Da Mi, and she’s back with another layered, unpredictable role that’s quickly becoming the talk of the internet.

Advertisement

Log into X (formerly known as Twitter), and it won’t take long before you see Nine Puzzles trending. The buzz is undeniable, with fans dissecting every twist and turn. Only six episodes out of the total eleven have dropped as of May 21, 2025 — but that’s already enough to set the internet ablaze.

One shares, "As expected, one more difficult, uncomfortable and insane character under her belt. Only Kim Da Mi can deliver. Be ready guyss." Another commented, "Done watching the first ep and all i wanna say is yoon ena is such an interesting character, she's crazy & cute at the same time."

Speaking about the storyline, a fan shares, "amazing plot twists, incredible soundtrack, eerie cinematography, we might just have one of the best thrillers of this year actually."

"This absolutely michin casting #ninepuzzles" Another drop comments 'She is innocent, your honor'. Another one praises Kim Da Mi,' She is back finally.' Another quote, 'hooked'

Advertisement

Speaking about Son Suk Ku, a fan shares their view, "Him stuttered saying 'wha..what' is a mixture of shock and embarrassment that he got caught by her for being scared."

Speaking bout scenes in the series, fans share, "Can't even explain how satisfying the scenes were. Every actor, even in the smallest roles, nailed it! Huge props to the director. I'll binge more later --back to rl."

For those who haven’t yet jumped into the world of Nine Puzzles, here’s a breakdown of what’s got everyone hooked.

A decade ago, Yun I Na (played by Kim Da Mi) faced the most traumatic moment of her life — the brutal murder of her uncle, who was more than just family. He had been her guardian, friend, and emotional anchor. Shockingly, instead of being treated as a grieving teen, I Na became the prime suspect.

Han Saem (Son Suk Ku), the lead investigator on the case at the time, was convinced she was responsible. Now, ten years later, I Na has transformed into a brilliant criminal profiler, working with the Criminal Analysis Team at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Her uncanny ability to read crime scenes and motives has earned her a reputation — she can often see what others miss.

Advertisement

Fate intervenes when a new investigation reunites her with Han Saem. Forced to work together, the unresolved tension surfaces, bringing questions from the past. As the two delve deeper into the new case, they start unraveling buried secrets tied to the very murder that once tore I Na’s life apart.

The series has now released six episodes, with four more set to drop on May 28 and the final two arriving on June 4. That’s the perfect pace to keep viewers eagerly hooked. So, grab your popcorn and get comfortable — Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku are delivering a wild, unforgettable ride.

ALSO READ: Nine Puzzles previews Kim Da Mi's life after uncle's murder and Son Suk Ku's obsession with unsolved case; watch