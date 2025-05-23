Squid Game 3 main poster OUT: Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Park Sung Hoon and more get ready for bloodbath sans THIS player

Netflix just revealed the main poster for Lee Jung Jae's Squid Game Season 3, and at first glance, it might catch you off guard. It's oddly serene. A soft blue sky is overhead, with yellow stars sprinkled across the path like a child’s doodle come to life. It almost feels… safe. But this is Squid Game. Nothing is ever what it seems.

Advertisement

The more you look, the more unsettling it becomes. The stars on the ground aren't just decorations — they almost feel like warnings. The path is narrow, suspended in a surreal space with no clear end. And walking this painted trail are characters Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Park Sung Hoon and others. Each one looks like they’re just a step away from disaster. It’s a still moment filled with tension, like the calm before a storm.

They're all in the familiar green tracksuits. Player numbers 456, 333, and 222 catch your eye — a nod to returning players, maybe even a clue to who’ll face off in the final round. There’s a strange quietness to the poster, but that should not fool the audience. Because chaos is just about to begin. You can almost hear the game’s eerie music in the back of your mind.

And then, there’s the most haunting detail of all: the absence of the Front Man.

Advertisement

He’s nowhere to be seen. No mask. No number plate. Nothing. His absence is louder than a scream in a series that delves into secrets and hidden agendas. Has he finally stepped out of the shadows? Is he still pulling the strings? Or did he lose control of the game he once ruled?

The poster doesn’t answer these questions — it raises them. And it invites you to look closer, to read between the lines, to guess what kind of nightmare this new season has in store.

Squid Game Season 3 arrives on June 27, and if the poster is any indication, the final chapter is going to be more psychological, more dangerous, and more emotional than anything we’ve seen before. The colors may be brighter, but the stakes are darker than ever.

So, look at the poster again. Every brushstroke, every missing face, every uneasy step — it’s all a clue. And in Squid Game, clues mean everything.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch Squid Game Season 3 Teaser: Lee Jung Jae's coffin return hints at ominous turn of events; check out big twist