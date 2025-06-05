NewJeans refuses to settle with ADOR during second hearing of contract validity: 'Trust has been completely broken'

On June 5, a second hearing was held to discuss the ongoing contractual dispute between NewJeans and their agency, ADOR. The court strongly suggested that both parties aim for a mutually agreeable settlement. Although ADOR expressed willingness to explore this option, NewJeans firmly declined.

The group's decision largely stemmed from a breakdown in trust due to alleged mistreatment by the agency, as reported by the K-media outlet News1.

Court asked NewJeans to settle with ADOR

The 41st Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court "recommended" NewJeans' legal representative to settle with ADOR and asked if they were willing to do so. The advice may be a result of the long-standing public and legal battle between the artists and the agency, with no verdict yet reached regarding the termination of the exclusive contract. However, the quintet was far from settling, and they stuck to their previous decision of moving ahead with the case.

Contrary to NewJeans, ADOR's side stated, "Once the court's conclusion comes out, a settlement will be easier afterward." Thus, the agency signaled its willingness to engage in settlement talks.

Why is NewJeans unwilling to settle with ADOR?

Mentioning the reason for not doing away with the case, they said, "Trust has been completely broken. There's no turning back." They alleged that ADOR mistreated the quintet after getting acquired by HYBE.

According to NewJeans, ADOR sat back and did nothing regarding HYBE's favoritism of its other groups over NewJeans. That went against their contract with ADOR as they failed to protect the girls, leading to a breach of trust and ultimately to the legal fight.

NewJeans vs ADOR injunction hearing verdict

Previously, the court upheld ADOR's injunction request, putting the group at a disadvantage. The girl group was ordered to pay a hefty sum of 1 billion KRW fine for every independent entertainment activity they undertake behind ADOR's back. However, NewJeans' side later clarified that the fine order was temporary and would become null and void if they won the exclusive contract validity case with ADOR.

As for the contract, NewJeans alleged that they were eligible to terminate it unilaterally, as ADOR allegedly violated the terms of protection for their artists, while the agency claims that the group is still under their management until the contract's expiration on July 31, 2029.

