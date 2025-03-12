NewJeans vs ADOR: HYBE label presents evidence on former CEO Min Hee Jin's alleged tampering

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has allegedly tampered with the timeline of events, preserving and following the contract dispute between the agency and NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans). ADOR presented several forms of evidence to support their claims of her involvement in the matter in a way that was not legally permissible, as reputed by K-media outlet Chosun Biz on March 11. This new piece of information emerged after the first hearing of the injunction case filed by ADOR against NJZ took place on March 7.

ADOR mentioned Min Hee Jin's 'tampering' (third-party intervention) between NJZ and ADOR before the K-pop quintet's exclusive contract expired with the entertainment company. The accusations included Min Hee Jin's involvement in a suspicious sequence of events leading to NJZ's contract termination announcement through a press conference last year. Key dates include NJZ's request for contract corrections on November 14, 2024 and Min Hee Jin's resignation after six days.

The K-pop group's contract termination announcement being on November 28 was also considered a part of Min Hee Jin's scheme as it coincidentally fell just before ADOR's deadline to respond to the correction request. To support their claim, ADOR produced certain evidence, including KakaoTalk messages, emails from Min Hee Jin's phone, and testimony from a previous dispute of theirs that took place in May last year.

An examination of the termination notice, a PDF file, that NJZ sent ADOR a day after their conference, revealed traces of tampering as well. It contained Sejong's name as author, who served as the legal representative for former CEO Min Hee Jin at the time. Moreover, the document's mention of the company's English name, S&K, implied that it was generated using an official corporate account. Lastly, ADOR highlighted inconsistencies in NJZ's legal documents, such as a phrase "early this year" that was not updated as "early last year" to reflect the correct timeline of case events.