Why has Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan rented another Rs 1.35 lakh flat? Details inside

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan and his family are no longer residing in their iconic Mumbai abode, Mannat. This was after their residence went under renovation earlier this year. The residence was also home to several staff members who took care of the Khan family. And now, the latest reports suggest that Gauri Khan has rented a flat for her staff members in Mumbai’s Khar area.

According to reports from Zapkey.com, as cited by News 18, Gauri has reportedly rented a flat in Pankaj Society for Rs 1.35 lakh to accommodate her staff members. This society is located in one of Mumbai’s well-known residential spots and is just 100 metres away from another duplex apartment she had rented right after Mannat went under renovation.

The reports further reveal that the rented flat is located on the 4th floor of the building and measures approximately 725 sq ft. It has been rented from Sanjay Kishor Ramani, and apart from the rent, a security deposit of Rs 4.05 lakh is also paid. According to reports, this agreement is for three years and promises a 5 percent rent hike every year.

Earlier, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife has rented two duplexes in Khar’s Pali Hill for Rs 8.67 crore. This is also for 3 years.

The renovation work had landed the Khan family in trouble somewhere around March. According to a report by Bar & Bench on Monday, activist Santosh Daundkar had filed a plea with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), claiming that Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) did not secure the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the renovation of Mannat. Given that the bungalow is classified as a Grade III heritage structure, any modifications require official approval.

The report also stated that Khan intended to add two additional floors to his six-storey bungalow. It also alleges that he converted twelve 1-BHK flats, designated initially for mass housing, into a single-family residence.

Talking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to shoot for King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

