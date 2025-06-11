Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama after its Rs 142 crore global box office run

Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday hit the big screens on April 18, 2025. The film, which features Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre as its central plot, struck a chord with fans and was loved by all. It received positive reviews from the critics and had a good run at the box office. Now, the film is all set for its OTT release, and it's releasing sooner than you expect.

When and where to watch Kesari Chapter 2

Taking to their official social media handles, Jio Hotstar announced officially that Kesari Chapter 2 will release on the streaming giant on June 13, 2025. The post on Instagram read, “The story you know, the truth you don’t! Witness the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh, in Kesari Chapter 2 streaming June 13 on JioHotstar.”

Characters of Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar played the role of Sir C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2. He was the lawyer who fought against the British and General Dyer over the ruthless massacre. Ananya Panday played the role of Dilreet Gill, a lady lawyer who plays a pivotal role in getting Nair to go against the British. Her acting skills were truly appreciated in the film, and it can be considered one of her finest performances.

R Madhavan played the role of Neville McKinley, a lawyer who stood with General Dyer and fought against Sir C. Sankaran Nair. Although he lost the case, his portrayal is quite strong.

Kesari Chapter 2’s global theatrical run

Backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 garnered a positive reception among the audience, which helped it record an encouraging run at the box office. Released on April 18, the movie concluded its global box office journey with a gross of Rs 142 crore.

Of this, Rs 108.50 crore (Rs 90.25 crore net) came from the Indian markets, while the international territories contributed approximately USD 3.9 million, which is equivalent to Rs 33.50 crore gross in Indian currency.

In case you missed watching this film in theatres, here’s your chance to witness it again on OTT.

