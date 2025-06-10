When Ananya Panday confessed Sara Ali Khan ‘threatened’ to beat her for a boy

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have often proved the saying ‘two actresses can never be good friends’ false. The two graced Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan together and proved to be total firecrackers. It was indeed one of the best episodes, with many eye-catching revelations. But, do you remember the Call Me Bae actress admitting how the Kedarnath fame had threatened to beat her up?

In this throwback article, we will highlight the part from the show where Ananya Panday confessed how Sara Ali Khan threatened her because of a boy. Yes! You read that right. On the chat show, when Saif Ali Khan’s daughter revealed that she does not have any kind of ‘unrealistic expectations’ from anybody, Chunky Panday’s daughter interjected and spoke a different reality.

She said, “Sara has threatened me, saying I will beat you up if you look at this person on various occasions.” When the Simmba actress gave a confused look to Panday. She reiterated, “You have threatened me!”

Reacting to her, Sara said, “I'm not saying Ananya is not a good friend of mine. She is! But I don’t have this kind of unrealistic expectations from really anybody. Like there isn’t an expectation of, I won’t look at a boy you like, I won’t do a film that you are interested in..then these things don’t happen.”

Ananya also narrated yet another thrilling story of the two girls and their adventure in the same show. She revealed how Sara took her to Mumbai’s Chowpatty, where they encountered a police man. He was not allowing them to go to the beach because it was 3 AM. But then, the Attrangi Re actress told him ‘dekho ananya panday baithi hai gaadi me’. The police then let the girls go, and they had great fun.

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie, Metro..In Dino. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, in Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Ananya Panday has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae. She then has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Mera with Kartik Aaryan and Chaand Mera Dil with Lakshya.

