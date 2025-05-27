Kesari 2 Final India Box Office: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama ends theatrical run at Rs 90 crore

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. Released on April 18th, the movie is now winding its box office journey with the arrival of another Akshay Kumar movie in the cinemas very soon.

Kesari Chapter 2 wraps theatrical run at Rs 90 crore in India

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is wrapping its theatrical run at Rs 90.25 crore net (Rs 108.50 crore) at the Indian box office. Although the movie received positive word-of-mouth, it couldn't secure the Clean Hit verdict, but it emerged as a successful venture. The film was well received in urban centers, while the masses in the B & C centers remained not much interested.

However, one must note that Kesari Chapter 2 brings some positivity for Akshay Kumar, as his last few ventures did not tick the box office mark despite receiving favorable word-of-mouth.

Based on a historical event, Kesari Chapter 2 recorded a decent opening on its release day and maintained a good hold week after week, despite the arrival of new releases. The movie continues to draw the audience to the cinemas for more than 6 weeks, and that's the positive outcome Akshay has been looking for a long time.

For the unversed, the movie opened with Rs 9 crore and collected Rs 45 crore in its first week. It further collected Rs 27.75 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 9 crore in Week 3. It faced Raid 2 in the third week, thus, the show count went down significantly. It further collected Rs 5.45 crore in its fourth week. And the remaining Rs 3 crore came collectively from its fifth and sixth weeks, bringing its cumulative total to Rs 90 crore plus.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners surpasses The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, eyes USD 400M global run