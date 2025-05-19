EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Amit Rai begin to brainstorm OMG 3; Scripting to begin shortly

On May 17, 2025, Akshay Kumar wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited Priyadarshan-directed horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The actor completed the film with a song shoot in Kerala along with Wamiqa Gabbi. The song was shot over a 3-day period, and in a surprise turn of event, one director accompanied Akshay Kumar to Kerala over the weekend. According to sources close to the development, Amit Rai had accompanied Akshay Kumar to Kerala for the last leg of Bhooth Bagla.

Advertisement

A source shares, “Amit Rai had multiple ideas for OMG 3 (Oh My God 3), and he discussed all the plot points with Akshay Kumar throughout the stay. The duo brainstormed on all the ideas, and also discussed possible new routes that could be taken in OMG 3. The intent is to continue with the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026.” The source further informed that both Akshay and Amit Rai jammed very well over the weekend, and the Khiladi is now waiting for Amit to come up with a draft.

“Following the success of OMG and OMG 2, the stakes are high and the makers are keen to make a third part. It is a big responsibility, and hence, they are in no hurry to just rush through the process of OMG 3,” the source adds. If everything goes well, OMG 3 will take off in the second half of 2026, though a lot depends on how long the makers take to wrap up the script.

Advertisement

The casting of the film will be decided once the script is locked, but much like previous two parts, this one too will be a social dramedy in the courtroom set-up. Talking of Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi is all set to start shooting for director Priyadarshan’s next film, a thriller co-starring Saif Ali Khan in the month of August. He has multiple other films in the discussion stage, and the details of the same are kept under wraps for now.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan confirms Apoorva Lakhia’s next from July; In talks with Kabir Khan