Pathaan release Live Updates: Review, box office collection, reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s film
Jan 25, 2023 IST
Deepika Padukone gets a sweet good luck for Pathaan
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a yummy-looking dessert plate on which was written a message, 'Good luck for Pathaan'.
Jan 25, 2023 IST
Pathaan first reviews out
As expected, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated comeback film has been receiving excellent reviews from the audiences, when it completed its first show. The netizens, who watched the first show of Pathaan, are now heaping praises on the Siddharth Anand directorial, and are calling it a 'Visual delight'. From the first reviews, it is evident that the spy thriller is going to set the box office on fire, and is a sure-shot blockbuster.
