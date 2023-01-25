Pathaan release Live Updates: Review, box office collection, reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s film

As expected, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated comeback film has been receiving excellent reviews from the audiences, when it completed its first show. The netizens, who watched the first show of Pathaan, are now heaping praises on the Siddharth Anand directorial, and are calling it a 'Visual delight'. From the first reviews, it is evident that the spy thriller is going to set the box office on fire, and is a sure-shot blockbuster.