Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer wreaks havoc Overseas, Set for a HUGE $3 million plus first day

Pathaan has taken an INSANE initial at the box office both in India and overseas. The reports of record-breaking pre-sales were already abuzz in the last few weeks and now when those sales are appearing as actual box office numbers, the results are through the roof. Among the first numbers, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has amassed a crazy A$600,000 on opening day in Australia. This not only takes the record for the highest opening day ever for a Bollywood film, previously held by Padmaavat A$364,000 but also took the biggest single day ever in the market for a Bollywood film, also previously held by Padmavaat.

The numbers here are aided by the Australia Day holiday on January 26th, today being Holiday eve is a big day for the box office down under. Australia has been a weaker market for Shah Rukh Khan in the recent past. His best opener in the market was under A$500K, while full run best was just A$1.10 million. Pathaan has not only crossed the weekend record for SRK in just one day but will also beat the full run number in just two days.

In Australia, the numbers may have the help from the holiday but elsewhere the film is putting some INSANE numbers despite the Mid-week release. A mid-week release is a big limiting factor overseas as the business is more weekend heavy but Pathaan is posting record-breaking numbers on a non-holiday mid-week Wednesday whether it is Far East, Middle East or the West. Listing pre-sales numbers in a few major markets. North America has over $800,000 in presales for opening day. The actual number will comfortably hit $1 million, possibly going as high as $1.25-1.40 million. Similarly in Gulf, the film had $750,000 plus pre-sales, which should also cross $1 million on opening day here. The United Kingdom which has been a dormant market for Bollywood for a long long time also had a HUGE £‎150,000 plus pre-sales, the first-day actuals will comfortably breach the £‎200,000 mark. To sum it all up, if there is a pre-sales record for Bollywood anywhere, Pathaan now holds that record.

Pathaan headed for a $3 Million plus day overseas

All these numbers would have been mighty impressive for a normal Friday release but here they are coming on a Wednesday. Where the actual land will only be known tomorrow and we will have a detailed report on that, but the first day overseas is certain to be $3 million plus, with a strong possibility of even $4 million. Normally with this Wednesday, you would be eyeing $17-18 million plus 5 days but these are not normal numbers, so those conventional trends may not hold, but even in the worst-case scenario, the overseas opening records for Bollywood are toast. We are in uncharted territory with this film, let's see where it takes it.