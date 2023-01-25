Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan delivers his 17th bumper opening; Headed for 50 crore plus start

Pathaan has taken an earth-shattering opening at the box office in India. The adjectives fall short to define the euphoria generated by Shah Rukh Khan on January 25, as it’s a full house all across the board despite a massive release on over 5250 screens. Pathaan has emerged the 17th bumper opener for Shah Rukh Khan as according to early trends the Hindi version of the film is headed to take an opening in the range of Rs 48 to 50 crore. That’s not all, the film has scored good numbers in Tamil and Telugu too, with expectations of Rs 2 to 3 crore from the dubbed version.

The all India opening of Pathaan is looking to fall in the range of Rs 50.00 to 53.00 crore, though the final figures can be higher too (around Rs 55 crore) as the best occupancy shows have just started to roll from 5 pm onwards. Pathaan has scored the biggest non holiday opening of all time in the Hindi circuits by going past films like Bahubali 2, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai. The start in Hindi is bigger than some of the holiday releases too like Bharat and Thugs of Hindostan (Hindi), which had collected Rs 41.65 crore and Rs 48.27 crore respectively at the box office. On the all time opening day list (Hindi), Pathaan could land at any spot between 1 and 4, depending on where the figures finally land by the end of day. As far as all-India figures are concerned, Pathaan should top Thugs of Hindostan, which scored a half century upon its release.

Pathaan has scored the biggest opening till date for Shah Rukh Khan, by going past his previous best, Happy New Year, and the journey has just begun as in no time, the action-packed entertainer will also become his biggest grosser till date by zooming past the collections of Chennai Express. The YRF film will be targeting to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the box office in India, and attain the blockbuster tag in the long run.

Pathaan is the 17th Bumper Opener for Shah Rukh Khan

The initial response from the audience is on the positive side and hence, its futile to predict any lifetime number as sky is the limit for Pathaan in the time to come. Records on the initial front are shattered with ease and this speaks volumes about the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan. Through his 32-year career, SRK has delivered the 17 bumper openers, which is the highest for an actor in Hindi cinema over the last few decades.

The final figures of Pathaan could be higher than the above projected number and we shall bring out another article on the early estimates by mid-night. The aforementioned are conservative estimates and as mentioned above, we will be bringing another update on opening day biz of Pathaan soon. But all said and done, Pathaan is here to set new records at the box office.