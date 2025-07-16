Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani welcome baby girl: Dadi Rimma Malhotra, Nani Genevieve Advani reach hospital to meet granddaughter

It's a moment of joy in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's families as a baby girl has arrived. The couple welcomed their daughter yesterday. Since then, congratulatory messages for the new parents have been pouring in. Now, Sidharth and Kiara's respective mothers, Rimma Malhotra and Genevieve Advani, have visited the hospital to meet their granddaughter.

Advertisement

Sidharth and Kiara's moms reach hospital to meet the newborn

In an Instagram video posted by Pinkvilla, Rimma Malhotra and Genevieve Advani were spotted together in a car. Although the visuals are not clearly visible, it is presumed that both were chatting with each other. They were on their way to visit new parents, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and their granddaughter at a hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Kiara delivered her baby in the evening of July 15, 2025, at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in the city.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra joins Girl Parent Club with SOTY co-stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

New dad Sidharth Malhotra is the latest one to join the girl-parent club from the Student of the Year star cast. Interestingly, his co-star Alia Bhatt is a proud mom to her daughter, Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Sidharth and Alia in the 2012 film, welcomed the birth of his baby girl, Lara, with his wife, Natasha Dalal, last year.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story and marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of Shershaah, the 2021 biographical war film based on late Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra. The couple dated for a few years and remained tight-lipped about their relationship until they announced their engagement, which eventually led to their marriage. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani become parents: When Yodha star revealed why his mom wanted baby girl in family