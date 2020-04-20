When Hrithik Roshan ditched Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan for Yami Gautam; Read Details

Back in 2017, Karan Johar was keen on inviting Hrithik Roshan on Koffee With Karan but all plans fell through. Read on to know why.

's rather famous chat show Koffee With Karan makes massive noise every time a season begins airing. From young stars to veteran Bollywood actor, the show is known for its controversies and fiery answers given by the guests. The chat show, which began in 2004, has successfully completed six seasons. Back in 2017, for season 5, Karan invited notable guests like , , Twinkle Khanna, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and among others.

However, the host wanted to invite one more superstar but all plans fell through. Turns out, Karan was extremely keen on having grace the couch. In 2017, Hrithik was starring in a film titled Kaabil alongside . Karan had proposed the idea of having Hrithik on the show and in turn also promoting Kaabil.

However, Hrithik was of the opinion that he would only appear on the show with Yami Gautam. But according to Karan, the 'Uri' actress didn't quite make the cut to be a guest on his show. Hrithik, too, was not in the mood to step down and insisted that he will only make an appearance with Yami. Feeling a bit snubbed by Hrithik, Karan eventually dropped the idea of getting Hrithik on board and the actor eventually did not appear on Koffee With Karan season 5.

The year 2019 was great for Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam at the box office. The stars were part of blockbuster films such as War and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively.

