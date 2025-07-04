Did Salman Khan leak his first look from Galwan on purpose or accidentally? Fans can't keep calm over new photo

Ever since it was announced that Salman Khan will next be working on a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, fans have been overjoyed. For the past couple of weeks, the actor has been sharing his pictures, leaving them gushing over his slightly changed look on social media.

Recently, he shared a picture of himself yet again, but it was not the Sikandar star who grabbed eyeballs; instead, what looked like a poster of his upcoming film stole the show. Now, fans wonder if this was a soft launch of the poster?

Salman Khan’s new post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself. He looks smart wearing a blue-colored fitted tee as he sits in a room. The actor looks polished with a near-shaved haircut, and he poses with one of his hands on his mouth to partially cover his face. Although it is hard for any fan to take their eyes off him in this picture, what was kept behind him stole the limelight.

The actor captioned the post as, “Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the poster of what looked like his upcoming Galwan film on a table behind him. The Sikandar star looks intense, with a thin moustache and blo*d on his face. Well, we aren’t sure if this was accidental or intentional, but whatever the case, we are sure fans have gotten a great surprise. Some fans even believe that the actor is preparing for a major launch.

About the Galwan film

As we previously reported, “The film is based on the best-selling novel, India’s Most Fearless, and features Salman Khan as an army officer. Taking a break from his usual diet, Salman is following a tight regimen and is hitting the gym to acquire a lean physique,” revealed a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan will conduct a look test in early July, and the makers plan to start filming by the end of July. The first schedule kicks off in Ladakh for about 25 days, followed by a marathon stint at a studio in Mumbai. Many action sequences will be shot at real locations in Ladakh, followed by extension shots at a studio in Mumbai. Salman has allotted bulk dates to the film, and the team intends to call it a wrap by November 2025.

