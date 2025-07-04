Box Office Trends: Jurassic World: Rebirth leads the show, followed by F1, Metro In Dino and Sitaare Zameen Par

The Scarlett Johansson led Jurassic World: Rebirth has taken a solid start at the box office in India, as very early trends are indicating the opening day business in the range of Rs 9.00 crore to Rs 10.00 crore. The business of this dinosaur saga has been impacted due to the rather fractured showcasing on the release day due to internal politics of the national chains, but yet, the film has done well to fight all odds and emerge a winner on the opening day.

The film is doing well all across the board, be it the national chains or the non-national chains, and is looking to pack a punch with good gains over the weekend. Based on audience demand, there is a possibility for Jurassic World to see a spike in showcasing too at high performing properties in urban centres. Jurassic has always been a big franchise in India since 1994, and the biz of the newest film just proves the strong recall value among the cinema-goers.

The second-best performing film of the day is F1, as the film is at par the Thursday numbers as per early trends, with a slight shot of even showing a surge in business. This is happening despite a big dip in the showcasing all across the board, and the Friday hold indicates that the film is here to stay and put up an unimaginable total by the end of its run. The 8th day total of F1 in India is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 3.50 crore, with IMAX centres continuing to dominate the business and the film will be showing a big surge on Saturday and Sunday.

It's a tight fight for the second spot as the Anurag Basu directed Metro In Dino is also looking to collect in the range of Rs 3.50 crore to Rs 4.00 crore. However, one must note that these numbers are coming with almost 2x the showcasing of F1 at most of the properties in urban centres. It’s a low opening for Metro In Dino, but this was always expected from a non-starcast film and the eyes are on the reports to translate into footfalls over the weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par was steady at the box office with collections of Rs 2.00 crore to Rs 2.25 on its 3rd Friday, however much like Metro In Dino, the film has got more showcasing than what it needs in the third week. A tighter scheduling for the Aamir Khan would have helped it pose higher occupancies in the urban markets. Much like the last 2 weekends, there will be big surge in the business of SZP on Saturday and Sunday, and the film will aim to hit the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of third week.

There will be reshuffling of showcasing on Saturday and Sunday, as the two Hollywood biggies are running the show at the moment in India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

