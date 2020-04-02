When Sidharth Malhotra confessed he had a huge crush on Katrina Kaif during the promotions of Baar Baar Dekho

Did you know that Katrina Kaif was Sidharth Malhotra's crush and the actor used to just stare at Kaif for no reason during the shoot of Baar Baar Dekho?

and collaborated for the first time in 2016 for the film Baar Baar Dekho. The movie directed by Nitya Mehra showed the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Katrina on-screen. During the promotions of the movie, there were rumours of Katrina and Sidharth dating each other. However, both Kat and Sid never confirmed the same, but their cute moments and photos during the promotions spiked up the rumours. However, did you know that Sidharth had a huge crush on Katrina?

During the film's promotions, speaking about his chemistry with the Bharat actress, Sid said, "It was a simple exercise — Katrina and I had to look at each other into the eyes for as long as we could. I didn’t blink even once. Wonder why Katrina’s eyes kept drooping! I have always had a huge crush on Katrina. Imagine romancing your crush! I’m very lucky. She’s worthy of a Baar Baar Dekho!” Malhotra even said that sometimes they had very awkward moments while shooting romantic scenes. He used to keep staring at her for no reason. In fact, even during a round table conference, when had asked Sid 'one word for Katrina', he said, 'Crush'.

During an interview with Mid Day, the Marjaavaan actor was asked whether he was friends with Katrina before they shot for Baar Baar Dekho? To this, the actor said, "We knew each other socially, but there was no friendship. I had a massive crush on her. We started from zero and became friends while filming. Nitya (Mehra, director) is clever. The first schedule was strategically placed, at a time when we were not getting along. The film, at that point, required us to be distant and Katrina is methodical as an actor and she didn’t speak to me at all on set. As and when we warmed up during shooting, we did the more intimate scenes."

During the preview launch of the theatrical promo of Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina was quizzed by the media about her equation with Sidharth. To this, the actress said, "We love each other. However, in real life, I am not running after Sidharth for marriage." She further added, "Have we fallen in love? Yes. In real life." Kaif and Malhotra both had a hearty laugh after this conversation.

Currently, there are rumours of Sidharth dating Kiara Advani and Katrina dating Vicky Kaushal. However, none of the actors have confirmed the same.

