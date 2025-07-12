Box Office: F1 continues its victory lap in 3rd weekend despite Jurassic World and Superman; Nets Rs 63 crore plus in 16 days

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, is holding like a beast at the box office. The film's collections have not been affected, despite it losing all of its high performing IMAX screens. After collecting Rs 1.55 crore net on its 3rd Friday, Brad Pitt's movie jumped by 90 percent, netting Rs 3 crore. The total collections of the movie stand at Rs 63.55 crore after 16 days and it is far from done.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 34.50 crore Week 2 Rs 24.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.55 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 63.55 crore net in 16 days

F1 Aims For A Rs 85 Crore Plus India Net Finish

Going by the phenomenal hold of F1 through the weeks, and then the excellent growth in collections over the weekend, it seems like the racing movie is in no mood to take a pit stop. New competition has not affected the movie, one bit, atleast in India. The movie can fancy a finish in India, to the north of Rs 85 crore net (Rs 105 crore gross). That would make it the second highest grossing original movie in India, only behind Oppenheimer.

Two Of The World's Most Populous Countries Are On Board For F1

The film looks to end its global run in the vicinity of USD 500-525 million, with Asia literally carrying the movie. Two of the most populous countries of the world - India and China, have accepted the movie like their very own. The film shall breakeven theatrically and the non-theatrical revenues should essentially be the film's profits.

Brad Pitt Finally Tastes Big Global Success

Brad Pitt, who was going through a difficult phase in his filmy career, has got himself a solid theatrical comeback. While his next film is for the streamers, the fans and exhibitors would really hope that he makes more films for the big screen.

F1 In Theatres

F1 plays in theatres now.

