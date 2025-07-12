‘Queens of K-pop’: BLACKPINK’s Jump secures No. 1 spot on US iTunes, takes top spot in 47 countries

BLACKPINK's latest digital single, Jump, has stormed the global music scene, making and breaking records. Their new music release after almost three years has received an endearing response. Fans worldwide have left no stone unturned to make sure the song ranks on global musical charts. From playing the track on loop to sharing it on social media, they have done their bit. The results? BLACKPINK topped the iTunes chart in multiple nations.

BLACKPINK remains only girl group to top iTunes US chart

BLACKPINK's Jump song hopped onto the No. 1 spot on iTunes US chart within hours of its official release. It is a laudable milestone as no other girl group has attained such a feat. Notably, the K-pop stars extended their own record with the overseas chart achievement. They previously made the record in 2022 with their BORN PINK track Pink Venom. Jump is also set to create the level of impact Pink Venom did, and potentially even outdo it.

BLACKPINK's Jump topped iTunes charts in 47 countries

Not just in the US, the K-pop quartet Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes charts in as many as 47 countries. The news was shared by BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment on July 12. Jump also debuted at No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. Fans said "THEY'RE HERE TO DOMINATE" and labelled them as "queens of kpop."

The achievement is even more iconic as it's been just over a day since Jump release. The impressive feat showcased the girl group's strong fanbase and reinforced their influence in the global music scene.

About Jump music video

Released on Friday, July 11, Jump marks a significant comeback for the group, as they haven't had a full-group release in two years and 10 months. Their last full-length album Born Pink was dropped in September 2022. Jump's massive success underscored BLACKPINK's enduring global appeal and influence in the music industry.

The impact of JUMP extends far beyond iTunes, with the song securing platinum certification on China's QQ Music and topping Japan's AWA Hot Trending Songs chart. This solidifies BLACKPINK's position as a leading force in the Asian music scene.

