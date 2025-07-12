Amaal Mallik reacts to his controversial post on breaking ties with family: 'Aapke mummy papa hi compare kare ki...'

Amaal Mallik had shocked everyone when he dropped a post in March 2025 announcing that he is breaking ties with his family. He had mentioned that his parents were the reason behind the distance between him and his brother, Armaan Mallik. Now, in a recent interview, Amaal revealed the reason for breaking ties with his parents.

Advertisement

Amaal Mallik reveals why he decided to cut ties with his parents

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik was asked if he had differences with his brother, Armaan Malik. Amaal shared, "Armaan ke sath kabhi nahi hui. Mummy papa ke sath zyada. Dono bhaiyo mai distance aane laga (Not at all with Armaan but more with mummy papa. The distance was increasing between the two brothers)."

Amaal revealed why the differences occurred between him and his parents and shared, "In any relationship, koi bhi aapko compare kare toh it's like you are less. Aapke mummy papa hi compare kare ki unko lage ki Armaan ye decision aisa le rha hai toh tum ye decision kyu nahi le rahe ho (In any relationship, if you are compared, that means you are less. If your mummy papa only compares you and thinks that if Armaan is doing something then why am I not taking that decision)."

Advertisement

The singer continued, "Especially mom, dad is a little chill. Mom wants everything, and sometimes her heart is right about it. She's like 'Why are you charging less for a show? See Armaan is getting this price for a show. For her, both sons should get the same adulation, same stardom. Ab voh nahi hota (Now that doesn't happen)." He emphasised how every singer's journey is different, and he is very different.

Amaal Mallik talks about his controversial post

Amaal Mallik elaborated, "It's taken time even for my parents to understand me. When I wrote that post, after that, mom and dad realized that there is a lot, and Amaal is really going through a lot of things. He didn't call us or tell us about anything and just said that 'I am done with this' and I just went out ahead in the world and said this."

The singer disclosed how people blamed him for saying this about his family. Amaal elaborated, "I don't want to explain them. I wanted my family and everyone in the world just back off. Let me do my work, let me relax, make music, and I am not answerable."

Advertisement

He even shared how the first child often feels the pressure of taking care of the family.

Further, when asked if his mother was unhappy with this journey, Amaal said, "Meko voh bewakoof samajte the. Abhi bhi samajte hai. Kyuki mai music ke liye bewakoof ho jaata hu. Gaano ke liye pani ke jaisa paisa kharach deta hu ki muje Rs 20 lakh ka budget mila hai toh I will spend Rs 35 lakh. Unko yeh chize nahi samaj aati thi, pasand nahi hai (She taught I was stupid, and she thinks I am still stupid. Because I get stupid over music. I spend endlessly on music. If the budget is Rs 20 lakh, then I will spend Rs 35 lakh. She used to not understand that, not like that)."

Workwise, he has sung numerous songs for several movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Saina, Mubarakan and more.

ALSO READ: Are brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik reuniting for a single after latter’s shocking post about cutting ties? Find out