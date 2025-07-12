When did Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam first meet? Fans take his ‘Finally’ post as relationship confirmation

Ashish Chanchlani's recent post with Elli AvRam has sent the internet into a frenzy! Fans are buzzing, speculating whether the influencer just made his relationship with the actress official or if it's a sneak peek from an upcoming project. Either way, the possibility of these two not being single has netizens incredibly excited. Many are now wondering: Where did Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam meet?

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam’s first meeting

It was in February 2025 when Ashish and Elli AvRam were first seen together at the Elle List 2025 event. This spotting started the initial buzz about them being together. Since then, the popular duo have been spotted at a couple of events together, raising speculations

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam’s viral Instagram post

Taking to their Instagram handles, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam made a joint post. In the picture they shared, we can see the YouTuber looking dapper in a beige colored baggy pants that he paired with a white shirt and white shoes. He lifted the actress in his arms and had a big smile on his face.

Elli, on the other hand, looked cute wearing black pants, a white top, and a black jacket. She held a bouquet of flowers in her hand and could be seen laughing. The two stood in front of a bridge over a lake and seemed to be somewhere in India. The post was captioned as ‘Finally’ with a red heart and a star emoji.

Reaction to Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam’s post

The moment Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam shared this picture, their comments section was filled with fans and friends from the industry, either congratulating them or questioning the authenticity.

RJ Mahvash, who is rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, commented, “Me who is still waiting for "finally" ke baad ka sentence. prank hua to… to make IT HAPPEN NOW.” One fan wrote, “Bijli ka bill ab 2 logo ke sath divide hoga,” referring to Ashish’s always-used line in his videos ‘bijli ka bill tera baap bharega’.

Well, we bet fans are eagerly waiting to hear the truth behind the post. Only time will tell what's cooking between them.

