Jin says being on stage without BTS members feels ‘awkward’, misses them while performing solo

Jin conducted a Weverse live after completing day 1 of his Osaka stop amid the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in Japan. While talking about how 'rich' he is, putting 2 eggs in his ramyeon, unlike the 1 that others do, and cracking jokes over the fans attending his show, the singer also briefly spoke about his team, BTS. Addressing doubts about whether he had gotten comfortable being a soloist, Jin shut down any such talk and clarified that he misses his group every time he stands on the stage.

Jin was asked about the other BTS members, to which he replied, "Our members? I'm sure they're all doing well. Wherever they are, I'm sure they're doing their best."

Speaking about how different it is to have the stage to himself after the long-running group history of hanging out as seven, he said, "When I'm on stage, I think of them a lot. It's been 13-14 years, and I've been on stage with them for more than 10 years, so when they're not there, it feels awkward."

The same was not visible on screen as the singer danced his heart out and sang some of his best music during day 1 of his Osaka concerts, which were also streamed live globally in theatres.

BTS full group comeback plans

On July 1, the boy group reunited for the first time since each of the members completed their military service. The ceremonious occasion became even more special as the team announced their plans to work on new music soon. Confirming their plans for a spring 2026 album, they added that the team would soon be heading to the USA for a rotating song camp.

Further reports suggested that a full-length, the first in the last 7 years, would be released in March 2026; however, the same has not been confirmed by the team themselves.

BTS will reportedly not return to South Korea for 2 months, working with different international producers and composers to churn out a banger record. Since then, RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are said to have united in Los Angeles, with J-Hope set to join post his Lollapalooza headliner stage and Jin after wrapping up his solo world tour in August.

