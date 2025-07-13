F1 Star Damson Idris Reflects on His Thoughts About Method Acting, Calls Lewis Hamilton ‘Coolest Guy in the World’

Damson Idris has proved to be one of the finest actors in the industry, with his performance of Joshua Pearce in F1. the actor starred alongside Brad Pitt in the racing film, which was produced by the professional driver Lewis Hamilton.

While sitting down for a segment with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Idris gushed about the moments he spent with Hamilton. Calling him the coolest guy ever, the Snowfall actor revealed that he learned driving from the British native.

Further in the conversation with the Chicken Shop date host, the actor revealed how he was against the idea of method acting. Idris claimed that he isn’t someone who could stay in character even after the cameras stopped rolling.

Damson Idris reflecting on method acting

Speaking to Dimoldenberg, Damson Idris shared that he is not a method actor. The movie star recalled an incident after shooting for his hit series, Snowfall. The actor claimed that he went on to use his American accent, and his family quickly intervened. "Very quickly they were like, 'Shut up and talk normal,'" said Damson.

Further in the talks with the actor, the show host went on to ask him about what he learned from Lewis Hamilton. Idris revealed, “To drive. He is the coolest guy in the world." Moreover, Amelia tries to clear the air over the rumors that the Farming actor kept a picture of Denzel Washington in his dressing room. Responding, Damson said, “Why would I? I mean, where is the dressing room?"

Meanwhile, F1 is doing exceptionally well at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Apple-hailed movie, as it surpassed Napoleon. The Brad Pitt starrer has collected USD 300 million at the global box office.

F1 is running successfully in cinema halls.

