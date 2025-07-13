BLACKPINK becomes July’s No 1 girl group with JUMP release, IVE and TWICE follow close behind: Check top 10

The Korean Business Research Institute has released its latest brand reputation rankings for K-pop girl groups. It reflects fan buzz, media presence, and online activity over the past month. Covering data collected between June 13 and July 13, the rankings shed light on which female groups generated the most public interest this July.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK secures the Top spot

Reclaiming the spotlight, BLACKPINK secured the No. 1 spot for July with a brand reputation index of 8,488,643. The girls showed a massive 35.20% surge compared to June. The group’s recent activity, particularly their anticipated single JUMP, released on July 11, and their ongoing DEADLINE world tour, played a key role in their rise.

Keyword analysis around BLACKPINK highlighted terms such as “JUMP,” “full group,” and “Goyang concert.” Meanwhile, positive reaction rates were measured at an impressive 94.69%. Netizens also frequently associated the group with phrases like “comeback,” “perform,” and “all-kill.”

IVE & TWICE battle it out for Second and Third

In second place, IVE held steady with a brand reputation index of 5,091,757. The group showed a modest 1.88% increase from last month. The girls continue to maintain a consistent presence in both domestic and international headlines.

TWICE, meanwhile, made a substantial leap to third with 3,983,562 points, marking a 33.94% boost in brand performance. Their recent release, This Is For, also dropped on July 11, helping fuel a surge in online discussions and fan engagement.

Advertisement

Red Velvet and OH MY GIRL complete the Top 5

Veteran group Red Velvet followed closely in fourth place with 3,618,989, rising by 17.78%. The group has been gaining momentum with increased media appearances and fan interactions.

OH MY GIRL rounded out the top five, recording 2,427,175 points. A 4.09% uptick reflects their steady fan base and ongoing musical promotions.

Top 30 girl groups in July 2025 Brand Rankings:

BLACKPINK IVE TWICE Red Velvet OH MY GIRL ILLIT KiiiKiii I-DLE fromis_9 MEOVV Apink FIFTY FIFTY LE SSERAFIM izna BABYMONSTER H1-KEY Hearts2Hearts Girl’s Day KISS OF LIFE aespa WJSN tripleS MAMAMOO NMIXX KATSEYE ITZY Baby DONT Cry Kep1er UNIS Girls’ Generation

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK vs TWICE: Which K-pop group's comeback made their agency's stock price soar higher? Find out