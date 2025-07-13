Jurassic World: Rebirth emerges a HIT in India Superman jumps on Saturday in India Metro In Dino Emerges A Success Story Dhadak 2 Aap Jaisa Koi Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Maalik Opening Day Box Office Collection Top 6 Hollywood Opening Day of 2025 in India EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor v/s Vicky Kaushal Maalik

BLACKPINK becomes July’s No 1 girl group with JUMP release, IVE and TWICE follow close behind: Check top 10

BLACKPINK leads July’s girl group brand rankings with explosive growth. Meanwhile, IVE, TWICE, and Red Velvet follow closely. Check the full top 30 list here.

By Iqra Siddiqui
Updated on Jul 13, 2025  |  12:12 PM IST |  88K
BLACKPINK, TWICE: Courtesy of BLACKPINK, TWICE X
BLACKPINK, TWICE: Courtesy of BLACKPINK, TWICE X

The Korean Business Research Institute has released its latest brand reputation rankings for K-pop girl groups. It reflects fan buzz, media presence, and online activity over the past month. Covering data collected between June 13 and July 13, the rankings shed light on which female groups generated the most public interest this July.

BLACKPINK secures the Top spot

Reclaiming the spotlight, BLACKPINK secured the No. 1 spot for July with a brand reputation index of 8,488,643. The girls showed a massive 35.20% surge compared to June. The group’s recent activity, particularly their anticipated single JUMP, released on July 11, and their ongoing DEADLINE world tour, played a key role in their rise.


Keyword analysis around BLACKPINK highlighted terms such as “JUMP,” “full group,” and “Goyang concert.” Meanwhile, positive reaction rates were measured at an impressive 94.69%. Netizens also frequently associated the group with phrases like “comeback,” “perform,” and “all-kill.”

IVE & TWICE battle it out for Second and Third

In second place, IVE held steady with a brand reputation index of 5,091,757. The group showed a modest 1.88% increase from last month. The girls continue to maintain a consistent presence in both domestic and international headlines.

TWICE, meanwhile, made a substantial leap to third with 3,983,562 points, marking a 33.94% boost in brand performance. Their recent release, This Is For, also dropped on July 11, helping fuel a surge in online discussions and fan engagement.

Red Velvet and OH MY GIRL complete the Top 5

Veteran group Red Velvet followed closely in fourth place with 3,618,989, rising by 17.78%. The group has been gaining momentum with increased media appearances and fan interactions.

OH MY GIRL rounded out the top five, recording 2,427,175 points. A 4.09% uptick reflects their steady fan base and ongoing musical promotions.

Top 30 girl groups in July 2025 Brand Rankings:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. IVE
  3. TWICE
  4. Red Velvet
  5. OH MY GIRL
  6. ILLIT
  7. KiiiKiii
  8. I-DLE
  9. fromis_9
  10. MEOVV
  11. Apink
  12. FIFTY FIFTY
  13. LE SSERAFIM
  14. izna
  15. BABYMONSTER
  16. H1-KEY
  17. Hearts2Hearts
  18. Girl’s Day
  19. KISS OF LIFE
  20. aespa
  21. WJSN
  22. tripleS
  23. MAMAMOO
  24. NMIXX
  25. KATSEYE
  26. ITZY
  27. Baby DONT Cry
  28. Kep1er
  29. UNIS
  30. Girls’ Generation

