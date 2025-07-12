Kate Middleton Gets Emotional at Wimbledon Women Single’s Final Amid Receiving Standing Ovation from Audience, WATCH

Kate Middleton marked her return to Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales received a warm welcome from the audience, as they gave a standing ovation to the mother of three before the intense game began. Middleton stunned in a white outfit and was visibly emotional as the people cheered and clapped for her.

The Princess of Wales has been backing the event as a patron since 2016, five years after stepping into the royal family. Middleton walked to the center seat of the court with the club chair, Debbie Jevans. The clip of the princess being warmly welcomed was shared on the official page of Wimbledon on X.

Kate Middleton stuns in white at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in a white ensemble at the final game of the Wimbledon women’s single. She donned a button-up top with a belt and a pleated skirt. She left her hair open and kept the makeup to the minimal.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s tennis game appearance came six months after she announced that she was in remission. The princess had a tough last year, battling with cancer. In September, the royal family member took to her Instagram to share a video revealing that she was cancer-free.

As for her presence at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales was seen smiling and waving at the crowd as they cheered for her passionately. She also greeted the tennis legend, Billie Jean King, who in return showed the royal courtesy.

Moreover, Princess Kate also presented the winner’s trophy to Iga Swiatek.

Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

In March last year, the royal family member announced that she was battling with cancer and taking a step back from the royal duties for a while. In the video, the mom of three revealed that her priority was her health, family and kids.

Despite her health complication, the patron of the Lawn Tennis appeared at the Wimbledon Men’s final, along with her daughter and mother, the previous year.

