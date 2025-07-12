Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth defeats Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning & Captain America 4 in the US in 8 days flat!

Jurassic World: Rebirth is continuing with its winning streak at the box office. Throughout the summer of 2025, the film has emerged as the top choice among fans, with business surpassing all box office projections.

In fact, the Scarlett Johansson starrer has already surpassed Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, as well as Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, in 8 days flat. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience, the movie currently stands at USD 203.5 Million on its 2nd Friday, withstanding all sorts of theatrical competition.

Speaking of the records, the Gareth Edwards directorial led by Scarlett Johansson is the sixth Hollywood film of the year to cross 200 Million USD at the US Box Office in 2025.

Will Jurassic World: Rebirth clock 300 million USD by the end of the film’s run in theaters?

The fourth film of the Jurassic World franchise is heading towards achieving USD 350 Million by the end of its run. The movie is tracking to collect USD 230 Million by the end of the 2nd weekend at the US box office and should hit the USD 300 Million mark by the end of the 3rd weekend.

Clashing with Superman in its second week, the fourth film of the Jurassic World franchise has got a strong hold on its viewers, as the film continues to grow in the domestic market.

As for Mission Impossible’s record, the eighth film of the franchise is expected to close at USD 194 Million. Meanwhile, for the Anthony Mackie starrer, the MCU film clocked USD 200 Million at the end of its theatrical run.

What is Jurassic World: Rebirth about?

The popular dinosaur-themed film returned to the screens with a bang. The film starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey revolves around Zora Benett, who leads the team of skilled operatives as they head out to the most dangerous place on Earth.

The official synopsis of the film further reads, “Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. As the top-secret expedition becomes more and more risky, they soon make a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.”

As for the cast members, Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are joined by Luna Blaise, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, and Daid Locano, among others.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is running successfully in theaters.

