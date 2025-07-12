Box Office: Maalik sees a nominal jump on Saturday; Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 4.85 crore on Day 2

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's Maalik, directed by Pulkit, added Rs 4.75 - 5 crore net in India on day 2, after a low Rs 3.50 crore net on day 1. The growth in collections from Friday is a mediocre 35 percent. With a better day 1, this growth percentage would not be judged as critically as it is being judged in this scenario. The two day collections of Maalik stand at Rs 8.35 crore and the weekend numbers should be around Rs 13.50 crore net or so.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Maalik Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.50 crore 2 Rs 4.85 crore Total Rs 8.35 crore net in 2 days

Maalik's Collections So Far Are Not Particularly Bad But...

Maalik's collections so far are not particularly bad if you see it as a typical Rajkummar Rao starrer with movie collections capped at Rs 50 crore net in India, and not a movie by an actor part of a recent blockbuster like Stree 2. Since this movie was announced after the mega success of Stree 2, it is safe to assume that the actor would have marked up his fee for this one and the producers would have agreed to that demand as well; Making it a classic case of misjudgement by the makers of the film.

Maalik Looks To Get A Rs 15 Crore Global Theatrical Share

If Maalik holds up over the weekdays, it can leg to Rs 30 crore, else it will finish with numbers in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore. With not much coming from overseas, a Rs 15 crore theatrical share is what the film is expected to get. In our analysis of Maalik's Economics, we came to a deduction that the movie requires Rs 23 crore as theatrical share to ensure no one loses money. Given the film's current trajectory, the producers are staring at a Rs 8-10 crore loss. With a better financial planning, and by being a little cautious of the star remunerations, these losses could have been mitigated.

Maalik In Theatres

