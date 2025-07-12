Did Brad Pitt Demand Angelina Jolie’s Private Messages Amid Ongoing Legal Battle Over Winery? Reports Reveal the Truth

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the former “it” couple of the industry, have now locked horns in a legal battle. The exes are fighting each other over the Chateau Miraval winery, which they bought together while being married.

Previously it was reported that the case will be headed for a 2-week trial. While the dates for the trial are yet to be determined, the movie claimed that the case could get complicated due to the involvement of foreign parties.

In the new progress, the F1 actor has not demanded all of his ex-wife’s private conversation records regarding the sale of her stake in the french winery.

Will Angelina Jolie turn in her chat records in the court?

According to the new filings by the lawyers of Brad Pitt, they have asked the actress to turn in her private messages with Stoli Group’s Alexey Oliynik. The head of the alcohol company, as per Pitt, has the firsthand information about the sale of Jolie’s stake.

The filing reads, “These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt’s objections to the sale.” The Fight Club actor’s attorneys further mentioned that it will “easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt’s allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed.”

However, Oliynik refused to make an appearance in the court, stating that he is a native of Switzerland, and he cannot be forced to do so.

Meanwhile, the actor’s request to the judge came a year after he filed to dismiss Jolie’s motion asking him to release his third-party communications over the alleged plane incident of 2016.

At the time, the actor’s legal team stated that the Maria star’s request was an “intrusive” and “sensationalist fishing expedition.”

Pitt’s lawyers added that the actor “voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce—the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here.”

Brad Pitt first filed the lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2022.

