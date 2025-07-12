Box Office: Lights out for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan on Saturday; Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer is a theatrical dud

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh and starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey among others, didn't trouble the trackers much, as it continued putting up poor numbers at the box office on day 2. After a Rs 25 lakh net Friday start, it added roughly Rs 40 lakh on Saturday, for a two day cume of Rs 65 lakh. The film heads for a Rs 1-1.10 crore net weekend and it is sadly going nowhere from here.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 25 lakh 2 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 65 lakh net in 2 days

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Is A Limited Appealing Film; However It Should Have Opened Much Better

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan sure is a limited appealing romantic drama. However, it should have taken a much better start and then doubled on Saturday, to be in a better position. Just recently, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report opened to better numbers and even registered higher growth on Saturday, than this new romantic drama co-starring Shanaya Kapoor. With stiff new competition in the form of Saiyaara next week, which caters to the same segment of audience, there isn't much that this movie will be able to add after week 1.

The Theatrical Share Of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Shall Barely Be Rs 1-1.5 Crore Net

The theatrical share of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan won't even help recover the print and publicity expenses of the film. The print and publicity expenses of Rs 6-8 crore, dwarf the near Rs 1-1.50 crore net that the movie will earn back as theatrical share.

In other words, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan would have been better off without a theatrical release. A direct digital release could have perhaps served it well in terms of reaching out to its target audience, that doesn't find it necessary to spend 500 rupees a person for a kind of content that doesn't justify the big screen experience.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan In Theatres

