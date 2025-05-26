Red Velvet’s Yeri and Lee Eun Saem’s BITCH X RICH Season 2 confirms July 2025 release: Know plot details, streaming platform, cast lineup, and more

The world of ruthless teenage ambition and cutthroat social hierarchy returns this summer! BITCH X RICH is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season. The coming chapter of this edgy high school thriller is set to premiere globally in the first week of July 2025. Viki is confirmed as its international streaming platform.

Produced following the buzz generated by its first season, BITCH X RICH Season 2 promises to up the ante in both drama and intensity. The story once again unfolds at Cheongdam International High School. It is a prestigious institution where wealth, power, and appearances dictate survival.

Season 1 followed Kim Hye In (played by Lee Eun Saem), a financially struggling student. She becomes the only witness to the shocking murder of a girl from an ultra-rich background. Her transfer to Cheongdam High throws her into the orbit of the elite social clique Diamond 6. It is led by the infamous Baek Jena (portrayed by Red Velvet’s Yeri). As the plot thickened, viewers were drawn into the psychological games and dark secrets of the privileged few.

In Season 2, the power dynamic shifts. Now an official member of Diamond 6 and a two-time witness to violent crime, Hye In faces mounting pressure from all sidesShe’s no longer just an outsider looking in. Now, she’s a central player in the web of lies, manipulations, and hidden agendas that define life at Cheongdam.

Baek Jena, once the untouchable queen of the school, finds herself increasingly isolated. Her former control begins to slip as unresolved trauma, personal conflict, and internal rivalries fracture Diamond 6 from within. Season 2 will dive deeper into Jena’s psychological unraveling. It will question whether she can maintain her throne or if someone else is ready to seize it.

New characters are also stepping into the spotlight, poised to stir the pot. Cha Jin Wook (played by Kim Min Kyu) is a transfer student, who quickly draws attention. Meanwhile, Lee Sa Rang (portrayed by Won Kyu Bin) enters the story as a passionate and reckless student willing to risk everything to protect Hye In. Returning cast members from Season 1 include Lee Jong Hyuk as Seo Do Eon, Park Si Woo as Min Yul Hee, Jang Deok Su as Park Woo Jin, and Jang Sung Yoon as Kim Hae In.

Behind the camera, director Lim Dae Woong returns to lead the production. He is known for his sharp visual storytelling and ability to weave suspense into emotionally driven stories. Lim is expected to bring a darker, more cinematic tone to the second season.

With its blend of high school drama and psychological warfare, BITCH X RICH has become a standout among K-dramas tackling youth and class struggles. As fans count down to its July release, speculation is already swirling over who will survive the chaos and what secrets will finally come to light. Many are also wondering whether Cheongdam High will ever be the same.

