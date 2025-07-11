Kuberaa OTT Release: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s film online

Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna’s recently released film Kuberaa has garnered significant attention and a positive response after hitting the big screens. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the star-studded film is now set to release on OTT and has made an official announcement regarding the same.

When and where to watch Kuberaa

The makers of Kuberaa had signed an OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video. Now, the streaming giant has announced that the survival thriller will debut online from July 18.

Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote “a simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18.”

Official trailer and plot of Kuberaa

The storyline of Kuberaa begins with an ambitious businessman named Neeraj, who discovers a rare oil reserve hidden in the Bay of Bengal. Eager to turn it into a profitable business, Neeraj seeks help from Deepak, an ex-CBI official who was later imprisoned for refusing to bow down to corruption.

While initially hesitant, he reluctantly agrees to help Neeraj. Deepak then begins to gather a number of beggars from the country to quietly carry out his wicked plan. One of them is Deva Kallam, a kind-hearted man from Tirupati.

Although Deva initially does not have any idea of what he is dragged into, he later becomes aware that Deepak and Neeraj plan to kill him with the help of the other beggars. He decides to escape.

What follows is a manhunt for Deva, whom Sameera meets on the way. An intriguing chase becomes the movie's climax.

Cast and crew of Kuberaa

Kuberaa stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, K Bhagyraj, Dalip Tahil, Sayaji Shinde, Jayaprakash, and others in key roles.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is produced under the banner of SVCLLP. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the musical score.

