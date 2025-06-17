Thug Life to finally release in Karnataka amid feud over Kamal Haasan’s Kannada language comment

Kamal Haasan faced a lot of flak after his comment during Thug Life’s pre-release event backfired and hurt the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community. People were so enraged that the Karnataka Film Chamber demanded a ban on the film's release throughout the state.

While a judicial case had been lodged and was still under jurisdiction, the Supreme Court has now put forth a new statement in favour of the actor and his film.

SC criticizes ban on release of Thug Life in Karnataka

According to an India Today report, the latest hearing in the ongoing ban case of Thug Life saw the Supreme Court bench criticise how an angry mob, preferring hooliganism, cannot be allowed to decide what films get screened in theaters.

The bench stated, “If someone has made a statement, you counter it with another statement. You cannot threaten to burn down theatres. If enlightened people of Karnataka and Bengaluru believe his statement was wrong, they can issue a statement saying so. Why threaten to burn down cinemas?”

Thug Life’s release urged by Supreme Court to Karnataka government

Moving on in their verdict, the judicial bench slammed the previous statement passed by the Karnataka government, where they suggested that Kamal Haasan must apologise for his statement.

They cited it was not the court’s role to make such a statement, further adding that when the CBFC clears a film, it must be allowed to release.

However, if the people want, they can choose not to watch the film rather than allowing threats and intimidation to govern the court’s verdict. The board stated, “People can choose not to watch it. But we cannot allow threats and intimidation to decide if a film gets released.”

OTT deal to be re-negotiated for Thug Life amid its box office failure

Returning to the film, it appears to have underperformed heavily at the box office so far, which has led to the makers' plan for renegotiation with the OTT partners.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it has been learned that Netflix is in talks to strike a new and different deal for Thug Life, with a 20-25 percent drop from the previously quoted amount of Rs. 130 crores.

