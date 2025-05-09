Thug Life audio launch cancelled; Kamal Haasan drops a statement on rescheduling it

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Sanya Malhotra and more is one of the most anticipated Telugu releases ahead. The movie was supposed to have its audio launch event on May 16. However, the makers have now issued a new announcement regarding the same.

Taking to X, Raajkamal Films International dropped a post expressing regret as the audio launch event now stands postponed. As per Kamal Haasan, he mentioned that the mega event has been rescheduled and a new date will be announced shortly.

For the unversed, there has been much buzz around Thug Life already, courtesy of its stellar star cast and some of the high-octane glimpses which have been unveiled already. Moreover, the Mani Ratnam directorial is anticipated to be a big Tamil release, ensuring a mega reception at the box office.

Well, Thug Life is slated for a worldwide release on June 5, 2025. The film will be a highly engaging action thriller which will come with an emotional aspect as well.

The first single from the movie, Jinguchaa was released a few days back and it captivated audiences within no time. The track became viral and Sanya Malhotra's peppy dance steps glued everyone to their screens.

After its theatrical run is completed, the Mani Ratnam directorial will be up on Netflix for its OTT streaming. The platform had announced the same way back.

