Thug Life on OTT: Will Kamal Haasan and Simbu starrer break its 8-week streaming deal?

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Simbu in the lead roles hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, the movie was said to have an 8-week OTT deal, but things may differ now.

According to M9 News, the movie might be hitting the streaming service in 4 weeks, as per usual norms. The decision by the OTT giant Netflix is reported to be due to the Mani Ratnam directorial’s failure, both commercially and critically.

Ahead of its release, Haasan mentioned that the decision to have an 8-week deal for OTT was a ‘pragmatic’ one, but now it seems fans won’t have to wait that long. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers and the streaming space.

Talking about the movie, Thug Life is a gangster actioner featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. The film features the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, an ageing mafia crime boss who adopts a young boy, Amaran, after a shootout in Delhi.

Years later, the man raises his foster son as his own, making him a formidable member of the mafia. With circumstances tying his hands, Sakthivel appoints his adopted son to lead the gang, which eventually leads to an animosity between them.

As the story progresses, the film develops into a battle of death with father and son going head-to-head until one perishes.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie had a large ensemble cast which consisted of Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and more in key roles.

The flick, directed by Mani Ratnam, marked the director’s reunion with Haasan after 3 decades. With AR Rahman crafting the musical tracks and scores, the movie was received with negative-to-mixed reviews.

Moving ahead, Kamal Haasan is next set to appear in the tentatively titled KH237 with AnbArivu duo serving as the directors.

On the other hand, STR is speculated to soon join hands with director Vetrimaaran for an action venture. He also has multiple films in the lineup.

