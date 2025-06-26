Did Shah Rukh Khan charge a whopping amount for his role in Hey Ram with Kamal Haasan? THROWBACK

Shah Rukh Khan made his Tamil debut in 2000 opposite Kamal Haasan in the film Hey Ram. This epic historical fiction film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi and was directed by the Thug Life actor himself. While the two superstars continue to maintain a strong bond even now, there was a time when Kamal Haasan made a huge revelation about the Bollywood heartthrob.

What was Shah Rukh Khan’s fee for Hey Ram?

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in the fraternity today. However, back in 2000, things were different when he made his Tamil debut with Hey Ram.

In a previous interview with Colors Cineplex, Kamal Haasan had spilled the beans on the remuneration King Khan charged for his role as Amjad Ali Khan in the film. The Tamil actor shocked everyone with his revelation.

He said, “A lot of times in interviews, he said I just want to be a part of the film. All that he said..They say all these things to please each other. But he (SRK) actually did it. When the budget ran over, he did not even ask for his remuneration.”

Kamal Haasan felt SRK wasn’t really a businessman

Moving on with the revelation, Kamal Haasan mentioned that while everyone considers Shah Rukh as a businessman, he actually isn’t really one, which is clear from the way that he skipped payment for the movie.

Kamal mentioned that SRK knew the budget of the film and was more than happy to be just a part of it. Fees and remuneration did not cross his mind for once.

Did SRK charge anything for his film with Kamal Haasan?

Interestingly, while SRK did not take a penny for the film, he did extract a very special kind of fee for his work in Hey Ram, which was in the form of a wristwatch.

The senior actor said, “And I keep telling him.. he says, “Woh rehne do.” He did the film for a wristwatch.”

More about Hey Ram

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram also starred Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Vasundhara Das, Om Puri, and others.

While it wasn’t a commercial success, the movie won three National Awards in total and bagged recognition after being screened in several international film festivals.

