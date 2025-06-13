EXCLUSIVE: Netflix to re-negotiate Rs 130 crore Thug Life OTT deal after Kamal Haasan starrer’s BO failure

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR hit the big screens on June 5, 2025, but has failed to stand out at the box office. Now, the OTT giant Netflix is re-negotiating its post-theatrical streaming deal.

In an exclusive report, we at Pinkvilla learned that Netflix is planning to negotiate a different deal for the movie’s OTT release. The agreement is being reconsidered with a 20-25% drop from the previous quoted amount.

Earlier, we had reported that the digital rights of the movie were sold to the OTT platform for a whopping Rs 130 crores. The huge number was quoted due to Haasan and Mani Ratnam reuniting after the iconic Nayakan, but it was met with negative reviews on release.

Following the mixed reactions, the movie failed to attract audiences to the big screens, resulting in disappointing box office revenue.

With Netflix re-negotiating the OTT deal, we’ll have to wait and see where their conclusion will reach. There were also reports that the movie would be streamed after 4 weeks since theatrical release, as opposed to the earlier-mentioned eight weeks.

Talking about the movie, Thug Life is a gangster actioner focusing on the story of a Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a crime boss based in New Delhi. Following a shootout, the man adopts a young boy named Amaran and raises him as his own.

As his foster son grows up and becomes a formidable member of the mafia, the leadership dynamic changes. Now, with a dark animosity brewing between father and son, Sakthivel is dead set on revenge.

Aside from the main cast, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Kamal Haasan is next set to appear in the tentatively titled KH237 with AnbArivu duo serving as the directors.

On the other hand, STR is speculated to soon join hands with director Vetrimaaran for an action venture. He also has multiple films in the lineup.

