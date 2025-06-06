Netizens REACT to Dulquer Salmaan’s exit from Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, call it ‘greatest’ decision

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. As the Mani Ratnam directorial has been received with mixed-to-negative reviews, netizens have complimented Dulquer Salmaan’s exit from the film.

Taking to the internet, many users complimented the actor’s departure from the project with one saying, “Turning down the role in Thug Life was one of the GREATEST decisions Dulquer Salmaan ever made!” Another user said, “After the trailer everyone trolled him from his decision now after watching the movie everyone is celebrating his decision.”

Moreover, one netizen lauded the actor for his script selection over the years and said, “Dulquer Salmaan, The Man of intellectual and fortunate. Great escape from #ThugLife. Thank you Bro.”

Netizens laud Dulquer Salmaan for opting out of Thug Life

For those unaware, Thug Life had previously announced that Dulquer Salmaan will portray a key role as one of the core cast members. The makers officially announced his inclusion along with actors like Ravi Mohan and Gautham Karthik.

However, all three of them later opted out of the project due to the production delays. While it is not confirmed which role DQ was supposed to play, it is believed that he was later replaced by Silambarasan TR.

Talking about the movie, Thug Life is a gangster actioner featuring the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel. A feared mafia kingpin, he once engages in a shootout with his rival, which causes an innocent man to lose his life.

As Sakthivel adopts the late person’s son, Amaran, he raises him as his own and makes him a mafia member. After several conflicts, the once beloved foster son turns into his biggest enemy, prompting a showdown that would lead to their deaths.

With Haasan and STR in lead roles, the film has Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is currently involved in the shoot of his next Malayalam movie, I’m Game. With Aakasam Lo Oka Tara and Kaantha in his lineup, the actor is expected to make a cameo appearance in Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer, produced by DQ himself.

